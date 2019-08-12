Rutledge files consumer-protection suit against Hot Springs-based vacation rental company

LITTLE ROCK, Ark (News Release) – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has filed a consumer-protection lawsuit in Garland County Circuit Court against the Hot Springs-based company Timeless Memories, LLC and its owners, Brittany Brown of Bonnerdale and Karen Annette Tidwell Monet of Glenwood, for advertising false, misleading and deceptive vacation rental properties on popular travel-booking websites.

“These defendants deceived consumers out of thousands of dollars who were simply trying to enjoy vacations with their families and friends,” said Attorney General Leslie Rutledge. “By over promising and under delivering, this business has ruined many vacations and repeatedly violated Arkansas law.”

The Complaint alleges that Brown, Monet and Timeless Memories advertised vacation rental properties on various travel-booking websites, including VRBO and Airbnb. Their rental property descriptions falsely advertised exclusive amenities like hot tubs and lake access that the properties did not have. Relying on these misleading listings, consumers paid defendants thousands of dollars to secure the properties for family vacations. Defendants also encouraged some consumers to pay outside of the online booking sites, which voided the sites’ online payment protection guarantees.

The Attorney General’s Office discovered at least eight affected consumers impacted by the deception perpetrated by Brown, Monet and Timeless Memories. Consumers report they tried to contact the defendants to obtain refunds with no success. According to the Complaint, consumer losses are valued at $18,911.93.

Rutledge is asking the court to impose civil penalties, restitution and attorneys’ fees and costs. In addition, she seeks to stop Brown, Monet and Timeless Memories from operating their vacation rental home business in Arkansas.

Victims of these business practices should file a consumer complaint on ArkansasAG.gov or call (800) 482-8982.