WHITE COUNTY, Ark. — A man has died after an accident involving a motorcycle Saturday night.

The man has been identified as 47-year-old Jeremy Snow of Rose Bud.

The crash happened shortly after 9:00 p.m. on State Highway 36 near Joy Mountain.

Relatives have been notified.

According to the preliminary report from Arkansas State Police, the Honda VT 1300 operated by Snow failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the roadway colliding with a sign.

The investigation into the cause of the accident is continuing.