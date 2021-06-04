Rolling lane closures for pothole repairs on I-30 in Saline County over weekend

Arkansas Department of Transportation crews say rolling closures will happen during overnight hours this weekend for pothole repairs on Interstate 40 in Saline County. (Photo courtesy of ARDOT)

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. – Arkansas Department of Transportation crews say rolling closures will happen during overnight hours this weekend for pothole repairs on Interstate 40 in Saline County.

If weather permits, crews will perform asphalt pavement repairs on I-30 between Benton and Highway 70 Friday and Saturday nights, June 4 and 5.

Arkansas Highway Police will use slow rolls within the work area, alternating eastbound and westbound lanes, with repairs limited to the following times:

Eastbound I-30: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Westbound I-30: 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The agency advises the drivers to be cautious in work zones and watch for slower traffic speeds. Officials said areas next to the interstate may be noisy during night hours.

This project is part of ARDOT’s Connecting Arkansas Program and includes widening 5.5 miles of Interstate 30 to three lanes in each direction. The widening is from the interchange with U.S. Highway 70 (Exit 111) to Sevier Street in Benton (Exit 116). According to ARDOT, this project also includes improvements at the Highway 67 interchange (Exit 114). More information on this $187.3 million project is available at ARDOT’s website.