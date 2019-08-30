Rogerson to Step Down as UA Little Rock Chancellor Effective Sept. 1

LITTLE ROCK (News release) – The University of Arkansas at Little Rock Chancellor Dr. Andrew Rogerson today announced that he will step down from the position, effective Sept. 1, after three years serving in the role.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to have served as chancellor of UA Little Rock,” Rogerson said. “While the institution faces a number of challenges, I have been confident that the university can rebound and continue to serve its unique mission as a comprehensive, urban research university. However, it has become clear that it would be best for me to step aside and allow new leadership to determine the best path forward toward that goal. My wife Janessa and I will always pull for UA Little Rock and its students, faculty and staff to be successful in the future.”

Rogerson’s resignation was accepted by UA System President Dr. Donald R. Bobbitt.

“I want to thank Andrew and Janessa for their service to UA Little Rock these past three years,” Bobbitt said. “Andrew made positive strides strengthening the institution’s relationship with the Little Rock community during his tenure, and he and Janessa will leave a lasting impact in many areas, including increasing fundraising support, improving the campus grounds and focusing more energy on the arts. I wish them both the very best moving forward.”

Upon leaving the role of chancellor, Rogerson will return to a tenured faculty position at UA Little Rock for a one-year period and retire from the institution effective Aug. 31, 2020.

Bobbitt said that he will meet with members of the UA Little Rock campus community and external supporters of the institution over the next few days regarding the future leadership of the institution.

“We all know that UA Little Rock faces several immediate and long-term challenges and it is important that we find an individual who can work with me, the Board of Trustees, the UA Little Rock Board of Visitors and the students, faculty and staff on campus to move the institution forward and address these challenges head-on,” he said.