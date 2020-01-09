Rogers police search for missing woman

News
Posted: / Updated:

ROGERS, Ark.- Rogers police need your help finding a missing woman.

Officials say Caroline Blomeyer, 80, was last known to be at the 650 block of S. Dodson Rd. on Wednesday around 5:30 p.m.

Blomeyer was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, gray socks, black loafers and she was carrying a black purse.

Blomeyer could be traveling in a 2013 silver Ford Taurus with an Arkansas license plate 381SIY.

If you see Blomeyer or know where she may be, call the Rogers Police Department at 479-636-4141.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter For Your Chance To Win!

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories