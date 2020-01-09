Rogers police search for missing woman

ROGERS, Ark.- Rogers police need your help finding a missing woman.

Officials say Caroline Blomeyer, 80, was last known to be at the 650 block of S. Dodson Rd. on Wednesday around 5:30 p.m.

Blomeyer was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, gray socks, black loafers and she was carrying a black purse.

Blomeyer could be traveling in a 2013 silver Ford Taurus with an Arkansas license plate 381SIY.

If you see Blomeyer or know where she may be, call the Rogers Police Department at 479-636-4141.