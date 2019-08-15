Rockabilly music gets new look with museum display

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A local museum is showcasing 1950′s music in an exhibit that took eight years to finance.

The Arkansas State University Museum has collaborated with scholars at the university and in the area to create a Rockabilly music exhibit.

According to the museum, this early form of Rock-n-Roll is upbeat, has a boogie-woogie bass and Blues’ lyrical structures.

Director Marti Allen says the music then had a big impact on generations.

“It’s crazy stuff for their time,” she said. “It may be PG now, or for general audiences, but back in 1950s’, this stuff was wild and offensive to most people.”

The museum applied for grants to finance the exhibit, but they were not granted any money.

That’s when they took matters into their own hands. Proceeds from the Rockabilly Boogie Fest went to funding the exhibit.

Allen said the museum opened an online portal for donations as well as saved money from museum dues for eight years.

“It really is wonderful to have this done,” she said. “I have been dreaming about it for so long and driving my staff crazy.”

An official opening for the Rockabilly exhibit is Thursday from 5:30 p.m.-7:00 p.m.