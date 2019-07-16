Roads under water amid flash flooding across southwest Arkansas

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Radar is showing 6-8″ accumulations in Howard county, roads are underwater or closed in Nashville and Center Point.

The Howard County Sheriff’s Office initially considered evacuating the jail, but decided against it after reevaluating. Prisoners and staff are still inside the facility.

There is major flooding along HWY 171 from Nashville to Prescott. That’s across 3 counties.

Other updates:

-4 high water rescues in Nevada county, no locations given.

-1 house flooded with water 18 inches deep in Prescott (also Nevada county)