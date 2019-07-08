Road rage caused two arrest in Baxter County

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. – Two local men have been arrested in a road rage case.

The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office says it happened on Saturday afternoon.

According to a BCSO news release issued Monday it all started over some alleged stolen property.

The Sheriff’s Office says it received a call from a woman who had previously reported the theft of a top from her husband’s Mazda Miata. She told deputies she had just spotted a Mazda Miata at Walgreens in Mountain Home that had the stolen top on it. The vehicle had left Walgreens and was reported to be headed north on State Highway 5 North being followed by the caller and others.

The vehicles involved traveled to Midway, then turned south on State Highway 126 headed toward Gassville. Multiple calls to the Sheriff’s Office and 911 reported vehicles involved in the chase being rammed, the news release states. Reports indicate that one of the pursuing vehicles was disabled, at least temporarily, on Highway 5 and a second pursuing vehicle was disabled in the area of the Midway Fire Department. The Miata and a third vehicle giving chase were then involved in a crash near the intersection of State Highway 126 N and Wildcat Shoals Road.

At the scene of this crash, a man identified as Michael Timothy Davidson, 25, of Mountain Home, was seen by officers to be holding a metal rod and yelling at the two people inside the Mazda Miata. Davidson was driving a Chevrolet Blazer. The people in the Miata told authorities they did not know who was chasing them or why and denied any knowledge of a stolen top. The BCSO says they alleged that Davidson and others tried to run them off the road and that Davidson had struck the windshield of the Miata with the metal rod after the crash. The passenger of the Miata reportedly suffered cuts to her legs from the glass.

The news release states that the driver of the Miata further alleged that Davidson had side-swiped the Miata with his vehicle. In addition, the driver of a Dodge Charger, identified Justin Eugene Farmer, 24, also of Mountain Home, was alleged to have cut in front of the Miata and slammed on his brakes, causing the vehicles to swerve into the oncoming traffic lane.

The top to the Miata had come off in the area of Gregg Farm Supply and was later recovered.

Davidson was arrested by deputies and taken to jail where he was booked on charges of: felony aggravated assault (2 counts) and felony criminal mischief first degree. He was released after posting $20,000 bond and will appear in Circuit Court on July 11.

Farmer was also arrested and jailed on a charge of: felony aggravated assault. He was released after posting $10,000 bond and will also appear in Circuit Court on July 11.

The BCSO says its investigation into the incident is continuing.