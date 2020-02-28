1  of  3
Road Closures: Multiple roads closed in LR due to Little Rock marathon

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Marathon is this weekend, which means multiple roads in Little Rock will be closed.

This race is bringing 12,000 runners and tens of thousands more spectators and volunteers.

The main road closures for the weekend start today.

Roads that are closed:

  • LaHarpe Boulevard between State and Cumberland closes Friday 9:00 a.m. to Sunday 9:00 p.m.
  • Markham between Center and Cumberland, Main Street between 2nd and Markham closing Saturday and Sunday 5:00 a.m. between 2:00 p.m.
  • Broadway Bridge Southbound Exit to Cantrell closes Saturday at 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and Sunday 5:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Road closure for today through Sunday
Temporary road closures on Saturday (the 10k route)
Temporary road closures on Sunday (the marathon route)

Click here to see where to park.

Start and Finish Map

Registration is still available for all races, but it should sell out this weekend during the expo.

Race Times:

  • 5k and 10k – Saturday, 7:30 a.m.
  • Kids Marathon – Saturday, 11:00 a.m.
  • Early start for half and full marathons begin on Sunday at 6:00 a.m.
  • Half and Full Marathon – Sunday, 8:00 a.m.

