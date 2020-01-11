Road closures in southern Arkansas due to storm damage

(1/11/2020) — According to maps on iDrive Arkansas, there are multiple road closures in Ashley, Drew, and Chicot counties.
The closures as of 5:30 a.m. include:
- Hwy 133 in Ashley County near Milo, closed in both directions for 8 miles due to downed trees
- Hwy 425 in Ashley County north of Hamburg, closed in both directions for 2 miles due to downed trees
- Hwy 8 in Ashley County southeast of Hamburg, closed in both directions for 1 mile due to downed trees
- Hwy 82 in Ashley County near Snyder, closed in both directions for 3 miles due to downed trees
- Hwy 165 in Ashley County near Jerome, closed in both directions for 0.66 miles due to downed trees
- Hwy 172 in Drew County 7.6 miles south of Wilmar, closed in both directions due to a power pole snapped and a line across the road
- Hwy 425 in Drew County near Monticello, 0.2 miles south of Hwy 83, closed in both directions due to downed power lines