Rhea Lana Consignment sale still accepting items

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Rhea Lana’s Children’s Consignment sale is getting ready for a busy weekend in Little Rock.

You can still bring items to sell by registering online before midnight.

The sale is open to the public starting on Sunday, September 8th at 2616 S Shackleford Road (former Gordmans.)

On Tuesday during KARK 4 News at 4 PM, Haylee Brooks gave us a sneak peak inside the sale with details on what to expect.

Event will help get your kids style at a fraction of the cost at our Back-to-School/Fall and Winter event beginning Sunday, September 8, 2019.

From a living room in Conway, Arkansas 22 years ago to now 96 locations in 23 states and growing, Rhea Lana’s is the most trusted name in Children’s Consignment.

Rhea Lana’s specializes in consignment of boutique and name brand clothing, toys, baby equipment and furniture for children and moms-to-be.

These community events help families stretch their family budget, while allowing them to purchase high quality children’s items at a fraction of the retail price.

Rhea Lana’s will have hundreds of Consigning families and thousands of items! Shoppers are guaranteed to find incredible deals for the family – all under one roof.

Visa, Mastercard and Cash are accepted forms of payment. Media Passes are available! Admission and Parking are always free.

As part of our Rhea Lana’s Gives Back initiative, following the event, thousands of children’s items are donated to local non-profit organizations that directly give to families in need. “This season, we are thrilled to be partnering with foster families and area non-profits to give back to our community. Rhea Lana’s is honored to be able to help support a community that this event was built to serve,” says CEO and founder, Rhea Lana Riner.

Sale Dates and Times:

Sunday, September 8 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM

Monday, September 9 9:30 AM to 9:00 PM

Tuesday, September 10 9:30 AM to 9:00 PM

Wednesday, September 11 9:30 AM to 9:00 PM

Thursday, September 12 9:30 AM to 3:00 PM

Friday, September 13 9:30 AM to 9:00 PM

Saturday, September 14 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM