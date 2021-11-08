Restaurants, retailers offering deals to honor those who served this Veterans Day

American flags are placed at a fountain in honor of fallen service members during a ceremony at the Tidewater Veterans Memorial in Virginia Beach for Veterans Day. The City of Virginia Beach has been hosting the Veterans Day parade and ceremonies since 1970. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Betsy Knapper/Released)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Several restaurants and businesses are showing thanks to veterans by offering free items and meals. Veterans Day is celebrated on Thursday, Nov. 11, this year.

Editor’s note: Check with each business for details. Some may not be participating in the nationwide offers and/or might have different rules for promotions.

Here are some of the locations offering freebies and discounts:

Restaurants



Applebee’s: Veterans and active-duty military receive a free meal from a limited menu at participating Applebee’s on Nov. 11. Dine-in only. Visit Applebee’s website for details.

Chilli’s: Veterans and active-duty service members get a free meal from a select menu on November 11. Available for dine-in only.

Cracker Barrel: Enjoy a free dessert. The offer is for active-duty military and veterans.

Denny’s: Free Build Your Own Grand Slam from 6 a.m. noon dine-in only.



Dunkin’: Veterans and military members can enjoy a free donut of their choice.

Golden Corral: Free dinner for veterans and active duty 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Home Depot: Offers a 10% OFF military discount on regularly priced merchandise for in-store purchases for active duty, retired military, and reservists at participating locations. Customers are required to show a valid government-issued military ID card to redeem this offer



IHOP: Free Red, White and Blueberry pancake combo for all veterans and active duty service personnel – 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. at participating locations.



Olive Garden: Veterans and active-duty military can get a free entree from a special menu.



Outback Steakhouse: A 10% discount on meals is available for service members as well as nurses, doctors, medical staff, police officers and firefighters with valid IDs.



Red Lobster: Veterans, reservists and active-duty military personnel can get a free dessert or appetizer from a special menu when they dine in on Nov. 1.



Starbucks: Enjoy a free tall coffee if you’re a veteran or active-duty military member. For every cup of hot brewed coffee sold that day, the is donating 25 cents to be divided evenly between Headstrong and Team Red, White & Blue to support the mental health of military communities.

Tacos 4 Life: $10 off for veterans at all locations

Retail

Bed, Bath & Beyond: Veterans and active-duty military can get 25% off their entire purchase in-store only.

Target: Military personnel, veterans and their families receive 10% off two separate purchases through Nov. 13.