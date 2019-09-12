Representative Jasen Kelly announces re-election

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release)- Representative Jasen Kelly has announced his intention to run for a second term to represent House District 28, which includes portions of Saline County.

Kelly currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Saline County. Since taking the CEO position in 2006, he has shown dedication and leadership, building one of the most successful Boys and Girls Club programs in Arkansas and being a strong advocate for central Arkansas’s youth.

“With so many challenges facing the State of Arkansas, it’s important that we have elected leaders at the Capitol that understand how these challenges impact our local communities,” said Kelly. “I’ve spent my life trying to improve the lives of our young people and I believe serving in this capacity is important to improving their future.”

As a member of the 92ndGeneral Assembly, Kelly has continued his work to better local communities and advocate for Arkansas children. He currently serves on the House Public Transportation Committee, the Legislative Joint Auditing Committee, and the House Aging, Children and Youth and Military Affairs Committee.

He was recently recognized for his work during the 2019 general session and received the Family Council Action Committee 2019 Statesman Award for promoting, protecting, and strengthening traditional family values and the 2019 Business Matters Leadership Award, which recognizes state legislators that supported positive business initiatives during the general session.

Representative Kelly and his wife, Jennifer, a Benton school district teacher, have two sons and reside in Benton.