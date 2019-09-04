Report: Arkansas revenue remained above forecast in August

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas finance officials say the state’s revenue in August remained above both the forecast and the same month last year.

The Department of Finance and Administration on Wednesday said the state’s net available revenue last month totaled $449 million. That’s $14.9 million higher than the same month last year and $7.5 million above forecast.

The state’s revenue for the fiscal year so far totaled $911.8 million, which is $7.5 million above forecast. Arkansas’ fiscal year began July 1.

The department said individual income and sales tax collections in August were both above forecast and the same month last year. Corporate income tax collections were below forecast and the same month last year.