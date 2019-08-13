1  of  2
Breaking News
Pope Co. Quorum Court votes to show support for Cherokee Nation Businesses, LLC in casino license application Bryant teacher arrested after admitting to soliciting sexual photos from child, police say

Repairs require overnight lane closures in Little Rock

News
Posted: / Updated:
Arkansas State Highway & Transportation Department Logo AHTD_7266097269788852582

PULASKI COUNTY (News Release) – Repairs on Interstate 430 require overnight lane closures in Little Rock, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) officials.

Weather permitting, crews will narrow the ramp that carries I-430 southbound traffic to Interstate 30 eastbound from 7:00 p.m. Tuesday night, August 13 through 5:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, August 14.

Traffic will be controlled by traffic barrels and signage. Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through all highway work zones. Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov. You can also follow us on Twitter @myARDOT.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear the Shelters

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss