Rep. Hill: “We are in a dark place in our civil society”

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, Congressman French Hill (AR-02) released the following statement in the wake of the deadly attacks in Gilroy, El Paso, and Dayton:

“We are in a dark place in our civil society. The isolation of individuals and division in our communities and families has led us down a path where life isn’t valued. People suffering with mental health diseases and addiction are killing themselves and others. Racists and hate-fueled domestic terrorists are murdering neighbors. Gang violence continues to tear apart our cities, both big and small, and political killers are maiming and murdering on baseball fields in Virginia and shopping centers in Tucson.

“We must all recognize that each one of us—no matter where we are from or what our religion—has a role to play in unifying our communities and reviving fundamental American values and decency. This includes speaking out against the evil scourge of white supremacy, enhancing public safety, increasing access to mental health treatment, and rejecting the violent and hateful rhetoric that has infected our discourse. Each one of us must choose to serve as the antidote to the coarsening of our civil society.

“I call on our president to bring religious and civil society leaders to the White House and establish a national day of mourning and prayer to right our path and begin healing the deep wounds in our nation.”