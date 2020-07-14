LRSD Ready for learning plan released

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — With Arkansas Schools opening in just over a month, classrooms will look and function much differently thanks fo COVID-19.

The Little Rock School District releasing its Ready for learning plan and among other things all students and staff will have to wear a mask.

Some parents say they want to make sure everyone is safe.

Superintendent Michael Poore is encouraging parents to complete an survey and provide feedback about the best plan moving forward.

“I know my kids are excited to get back to school,” Holly said.

Holly has two kids in the Little Rock School District and like many other parents she has questions about the upcoming school year.

“How are they going to manage keeping the kids social distant. Thankfully my kids are older but I wonder about those kids in kindergarten or Pre-K that’s going to be so hard for them,” Holly said. “Really the document going out right now is a working document,” Superintendent Michael Poore said.

On Monday, the district released a 24 page document about safety, sanitation, social distancing, academic instruction, response to potential health concerns and options for virtual and in person learning.

Parents Option 1: Students will start school on August the 24th. Three days have been removed from the Thanksgiving break so that the semester can end prior to the winter break while still maintaining a two week break for the holidays. The last day for students will be May 26th.

Option 2: Students will start school on August the 24th. Three days have been removed from the Thanksgiving break so that the semester can end prior to the winter break while still maintaining a two week break for the holidays. The last day for students will be May 28th.

Staff Option 1: Teachers will report to work on August 11th with 8 days of Professional Development, collaborative team planning and working time. This will allow time for teachers to receive technology training customized to their needs and ability level, Social and Emotional Learning support and training and time to prepare their classrooms for students. (More details in survey)

Option 2: Teachers will report to work on August the 13th with 6 days of Professional Development, collaborative team planning and working time. Teachers will receive more general technology training, Social and Emotional Learning support and training and some time to prepare their classrooms for students. (More details in survey)

“After that there is just some minor changes in terms of where we will have professional development days,” Poore said.

Superintendent Michael Poore says so far they’ve received about 10,000 responses from parents and students.

“There are 55 percent of our current families that have preferred a traditional school setting and 45 percent of that 10,000 would prefer virtual,” he said.

LRSD say students and staff will have to wear face coverings in the classroom, hallways and school busses.

“We want to do everything we can to protect our staff and our students that’s first and foremost,” he said.

What happens if a teacher test positive for the coronavirus.

“We actually have whole sections of this report that deal with those things we know that for some employees if they have contacted the virus or tested positive they might still be able to be an instructor and teach from home others may not be able too we are going to work with our contracted service provider to make sure we have enough subs,” Superintendent Michael Poore said.

The plan is still a work in progress and many parents like Holly just want what’s best.

“I want the kids safe and I want the teachers safe,” Holly said.

