LRSD’s Ready for Learning working document released, will require students to wear mask to school in the Fall

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) — Little Rock School District released its Ready for Learning working document today with a letter from Superintendent Mike Poore requesting additional feedback from parents and staff.

The link to the plan along with the letter, and links to complete the survey are found below and posted to the District’s website.

In the letter LRSD announced they will be requiring all students to wear mask to school.

“Per Arkansas Department of Health, PPE (face coverings and shields) is an effective way to

minimize exposure to COVID-19; therefore, LRSD will require the use of face coverings.

Parents are encouraged to ensure that students have masks when they arrive at school;

however, masks will be provided if someone forgets to bring it to the school/office.”

Read the Ready For Learning plan here or you can read it below: