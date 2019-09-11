Remembering 9/11 on 18th anniversary of terror attacks

Today marks the 18th anniversary of the terror attacks of September 11, 2001.

A total of 2,977 people died that day in New York City, Washington and in Pennsylvania.

On that day, a group of 19 men hijacked four planes, which were then intentionally crashed into the World Trade Center and The Pentagon.

Another plane went down outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Only 60-percent of victims’ remains from the World Trade Center have been positively identified.

At least 200 firefighters who worked at ground zero in New York have died because of illnesses connected to the cleanup.

On this day, everyone is honoring those who lost their lives.

“I was looking out of a window from a building at midtown Manhattan directly at the World Trade Center when I saw a second plane at a tremendous speed go into the second tower. It was then that I realized the world was going to change,” said one eyewitness.

Here in Arkansas, first responders, police, fire and militarty personnel are climbing the stairs at Donald Reynolds Stadium in remembrance.

And halfway across the world, firefighters in New Zealand are also taking time to remember. They performed a traditional haka in Auckland Wednesday.

More than 200 firefighters climbed the stairs of the 328 meter high sky tower to honor their NYC counterparts.

A memorial service also took place before they began the trek up the tower.