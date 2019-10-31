Reignin’ Cats and Dogs, Y’all

The Humane Society of Pulaski County is happy to announce its largest event, Reigning Cats and Dogs will be celebrating its 28th year on November 9th.

With the Western theme, guests are encouraged to wear their favorite Western wear.

.Guests will enjoy hors d’oeuvres, beer and wine, musical entertainment by Champagne 6, and silent and live auctions featuring hundreds of items.

Attendees will also be treated to a visit by some of the shelter’s amazing adoptable pets looking to find homes.

For more information, click here!