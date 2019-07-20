1  of  3
Breaking News
Update: Girl, 15, jailed in Pope County murder case Update: New details released in deadly Arkansas deputy shooting that also killed suspect BREAKING NEWS: Former Razorback Mitch Petrus dies of heat stroke

Taken By Storm: Lessons From Table Rock (Part One)

Regional News
Posted: / Updated:

BRANSON, Mo.– One year ago, 17 people died aboard a duck boat that sank on Table Rock Lake. Now, Ozarks First is looking back on the tragedy. In our hour-long special report, you’ll hear from witnesses who saw the boat sink, first responders who jumped into action, and the medical teams who comforted the physically damaged and emotionally broken.

You’ll also hear updates on litigation that followed the sinking. U.S. Senators who are taking on the duck boat industry as we know it will weigh in.

This is part one of a two-part series.

For part two: CLICK HERE

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss