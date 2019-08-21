Red Wolf players remember “Mama Wendy”

JONESBORO, Ark. – The Red Wolves are mourning the death of Wendy Anderson, who is the wife of head coach Blake Anderson, but known to many on the team as “Mama Wendy”.

Wendy Anderson touched so many people in her life. Her faith was an inspiration as was her strength during her two year battle with stage 4 Breast Cancer.

A few players say they did as best as they could to make it through practice after learning about the news.

“Just seeing her everyday. Every time she’s up here, she’s got a smile on her face. She’ll talk your head off, that’s what I will miss about her. She’s always in good spirits. I’ve never seen her with a frown or sad, she always had a smile on her face,” says Tajhea Chambers, who is a football player at A-State.

Chambers says that the team will continue to push forward because that is what Coach Anderson wants them to do.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. at Central Baptist Church in Jonesboro. Anderson will be laid to rest in Texas with the Anderson family.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made in her name to St. Jude Children’s research hospital.