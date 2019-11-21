Records reveal trend of more, younger students caught with vaping devices in Cabot

CABOT, Ark. — Police reports reveal cases of more, younger students getting caught with vaping devices at Cabot public schools, according to newly obtained documents.

Back in October, we first reported at least 13 cases of students getting caught with vaping devices at Cabot schools between Aug. 27 – Oct. 8 (a six-week time period). The youngest student caught was 12 years old.

Since then, between Oct. 9 – Nov. 14 (a five-week time period) another 13 students have been busted with vaping devices, according to police records The youngest students caught during this more recent time period were two 11-year-old girls.

Vaping incidents were reported at the high school, junior high schools and a middle school.

“You turn around, and I’m wondering when kindergarteners are going to have it next,” Dan Davis says.

Davis is a longtime resident of Cabot who raised several children in Cabot schools.

He believes it’s an issue the school district should continue to monitor.

“Well, they’re going to have to keep their eyes on it, but it ultimately remains the responsibility and the accountability of the parents.”

In response to the recent trend, a spokesperson for Cabot Public Schools released the following statement:

“Our administrators will remain vigilant in regard to the vaping issue and students will continue to receive consequences from both the school district and judicial system…There are almost daily reports regarding the health dangers related to vaping. We have encouraged parents to become familiar with these devices and hope they are vigilant in watching for signs that their child may be using them.”

— Liz Massey, Director of Communications, Cabot Public Schools

In at least one case, a student appeared to be under the influence of THC and THC was found in his vaping device, according to a police report.

At least 26 students in total have been caught with vaping devices at Cabot public schools, according to police records.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge hosted a vaping summit in October. Cabot Schools Superintendent, Tony Thurman, served on a panel at the event.