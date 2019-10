LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Record high heat hit central Arkansas Wednesday.

The temperature in Little Rock reached 95 degrees.

The last time central Arkansans felt heat like this on Oct. 2, was back in 1953, but even then, it reached just 92 degrees.

Everyone seems to still be trying to beat the heat like it’s Summer, even though it’s (supposed to be) Fall!

However, good news is around the bend- A cold front is expected to move in by Sunday.