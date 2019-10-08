Reality show filmed in Searcy airs: Families amped for watch party

SEARCY, Ark.- Families in Searcy, who own small businesses, are getting amped to see their debut Tuesday, in the reality show that swept through the town this Spring.

The show Small Business Revolution, a Hulu original, chose small-town Searcy above all other applicants in the nation to be featured in this recent season, and then narrowed down their selection to six, local businesses.

The network contributed a total of $500,000 to help business grow, which was spread amongst ARganic Woodwork, El Mercado Grocery Store, NoomaLife, Savor+Sip, Whilma’s Filipno Restaurant and Zion Climbing Center.

A community watch party is set for Tuesday at Rialto Theatre.