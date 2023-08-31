STILLWATER – Arkansas opens the 2023 cross country season racing over a 5,000m course at 8:15 a.m. on Friday morning in the Cowboy Preview hosted by Oklahoma State.

Additional teams scheduled to compete include Central Oklahoma, Oklahoma, and Tulsa. Results will be available here: https://live.reddirtrunning.com/meets/27088.

In preseason rankings, the Razorbacks are 20th in the national poll and second in the South Central region. Voting by SEC coaches predict Arkansas to finish second in the conference meet this season behind Tennessee.

Scheduled to race for the Razorbacks in the first meet of the season are Reuben Reina, Myles Richter, Tommy Romanow, Elias Schreml, Ben Shearer, Josh Shearer, and Jack Williams.

In the 2022 Cowboy Preview, Schreml led the Arkansas squad in placing third overall while the Razorbacks finished second in team scoring to host Oklahoma State, 42-51.

Arkansas and Tennessee each received five first-place votes from SEC coaches, with the Volunteers holding a narrow 20-21 edge in voting points. Alabama, who received a pair of first place votes, ranks third with 23 points. Rounding out the top six teams are Ole Miss, Texas A&M, and Kentucky.

Texas is the preseason favorite in the South Central region over Arkansas. Following are Tulane, Texas A&M, Arkansas State, Rice, Incarnate Word, McNeese State, Baylor, and Lamar.

The national coaches’ poll has Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, BYU, Stanford, and Wisconsin among the top five. Texas is 13th with Tennessee 16th, representing the top regional and conference team in the poll.