Razorbacks game time announced for Mississippi State match-up

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas football’s week 10 matchup against Mississippi State has been slated for a 3 p.m. kickoff on Saturday, Nov. 2, at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network and can be streamed on the ESPN app.

The Razorbacks and Bulldogs will square off for the 30th time on the gridiron on the first Saturday in November, as Arkansas holds a 16-12-1 lead in the all-time series. It will be the sixth meeting between the two teams in Fayetteville, with the Razorbacks holding a 3-2 edge in games played at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Single-game tickets remain for the game and can be purchased by calling the Razorback Ticket Center at 479.575.5151 or by visiting ArkansasRazorbacks.com.

For more information on Arkansas football, follow @RazorbackFB on Twitter.