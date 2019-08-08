Razorback Greats named to 2019 UA Sports Hall of Honor Class

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (News Release) – A total of 15 former University of Arkansas student-athletes will be inducted as members of the 2019 class of the University of Arkansas Sports Hall of Honor this September.

The 2019 class consists of Razorbacks from nine different sports. The 2019 inductees were elected to the UA Sports Hall of Honor based on a vote by former Razorback letter winners in conjunction with the A Club. The UA Sports Hall of Honor, including the induction weekend, is coordinated by the Razorback Foundation, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.



“The history and tradition of the Razorbacks is what helps set us apart from other programs around the nation,” Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek said. “The Hall of Honor weekend gives us the opportunity to recognize outstanding individuals who have contributed to our enduring legacy. Their efforts on and off the field have elevated our university and our state. Congratulations to this year’s inductees and we look forward to celebrating with them this fall.”

The 2019 class will be inducted during the Hall of Honor weekend, Sept. 13-14. Hall of Honor weekend includes a golf tournament at the Fayetteville Country Club and an induction banquet Friday evening at the Fayetteville Town Center. Inductees will also be recognized at Arkansas’ football game against Colorado State at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Kickoff for the Arkansas-Colorado State game is set for 3 p.m.



Tables and individual tickets to the induction banquet and the Hall of Honor golf tournament may be purchased from the Razorback Foundation. Sponsorships are also available for the banquet and golf outing. For more information, visit the Hall of Honor website or call the Razorback Foundation at (479) 443-9000.

2019 UA Sports Hall of Honor Inductees

Kevin Campbell, Baseball

A three-year letterman (1984-86) for Coach Norm DeBriyn and the Razorback baseball team, Campbell remains one of the top pitchers in University of Arkansas history. He earned All-Southwest Conference honors as a freshman and helped lead the Razorbacks to the 1985 College World Series in his sophomore season. The right-handed pitcher won 23 games, which was tied for second on Arkansas’ all-time career list upon completion of his career. His total still ranks tied for seventh in school history. He still ranks in the top five on Arkansas’ career lists with 16 complete games, 46 games started and 301.2 innings pitched. His five complete games from 1984 still stand as the Razorbacks’ freshman record, and his 10 wins in 1985 were the school’s fifth-highest single-season total at the time. After his Razorback career, he was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fifth round of the 1986 MLB Draft. He played five years in the major leagues for the Oakland A’s, where he was a part of the 1991 American League Western Division Champions, and the Minnesota Twins, averaging more than one strikeout per inning over the course of his career.

James Cathcart, Men’s Basketball

One of Arkansas’ early hardcourt standouts, Cathcart served his country in WWII before heading to Fayetteville. He was drafted and served on an aircraft carrier with the U.S. Navy, including being decorated for his service at the battle of the Leyte Gulf. After he was released by the Navy, he signed a scholarship to play basketball at the University of Arkansas. At 6’4” and 205 pounds, Cathcart helped usher in the era of bigger guards. He lettered for the Razorbacks from 1948-50 and was part of a pair of Southwest Conference championship teams, including one that qualified for the 1949 Final Four. He led the Razorbacks in scoring and free throw percentage in both 1949 and 1950. In 1950, he earned All-SWC honors. His senior year, he was awarded Collegiate All- American by LOOK Magazine. He was one of the first Razorbacks to be drafted into the American Basketball Association where he played for the Washington Capitals and the Wilkes-Barre Barons. He was also an All-District selection in 1950 by Arkansas’ National Association of Basketball Coaches. After graduation, he had a successful coaching career, culminating in winning the 1966 state championship at Little Rock Central High School with one of the first integrated teams in the state. He was named Coach of the Year by the Arkansas High School Coaches Association. He went on to serve as the first athletic director for the Hot Springs school district. Cathcart passed away in 2015.

Dick Cunningham, Football

Part of the 1964 National Championship football team and a three-year letter-winner at offensive tackle from 1964-66, Cunningham contributed to one of the most prolific eras in Razorback Football history. Over his three seasons, Arkansas posted a 29-3 record and won the first 21 games of his career. An All-Southwest Conference selection at tackle in 1966, Cunningham was named to Arkansas’ All-Decade team for the 1960s. Cunningham helped the Razorbacks lead the SWC in scoring for three-straight years (1964-66). In 1965, Arkansas led the SWC in total offense (360.3 yards per game) and rushing offense (226.2 yards per game). The Razorbacks also earned a then-record 34 rushing touchdowns in 1965. Cunningham went on to play in the East-West Shrine Game and Senior Bowl before being drafted by the Detroit Lions in the eighth round of the NFL Draft. However, Cunningham decided to play for the Buffalo Bills of the AFL. He played a total of six seasons with the Bills (1967-72) including two years (1967-68) in the AFL and six years (1969-75) in the NFL. He played for Houston, Philadelphia and Detroit. He was the first recipient of the Bob Kalsu Memorial Award, named in honor of the only pro athlete killed in the Vietnam War.

David Dickey, Football

His story as a Razorback is one of determination, perseverance, versatility and success. After missing his entire first year and a redshirt season due to an injury he suffered in his high school all-star game, Dickey took to the football field at Arkansas for the first time in 1966. In his first start at tailback with the Razorbacks, he scored a school-record tying four touchdowns against Texas A&M. Two weeks later against SMU, he set a SWC record for rushing plays with 38 for 133 yards and was selected UPI National Back of the Week. He finished the season with a then-sophomore record rushing record of 447 yards and eight touchdowns. This was simply the beginning of a great three year run in which David earned first-team All-Southwest Conference honors in both 1966 and 1967 in a career highlighted by leading in several school, SWC and national offensive categories. In 1967, he was moved to wingback to take advantage of his receiving skills. He tied a school record with 16 touchdowns while also earning 294 yards rushing and 431 yards receiving on 27 catches. He also led the team in kickoff returns with 13 for 294 yards to give him 1,019 total yards for the season. As a senior, Dickey added four rushing touchdowns to finish his Razorback career with 31 total touchdowns, including three coming as a passer in his final season.

Joe Johnson, Men’s Basketball

Joe Johnson has enjoyed success at every level in his long basketball career. He came to the Razorbacks after earning Arkansas Mr. Basketball honors in 1999 while playing at Little Rock Central High School. In his freshman season at Arkansas, Johnson was voted SEC Newcomer of the Year, Co-Freshman of the Year, second team All-SEC and Basketball Times second team Freshman All-American. He led the team in scoring (16.0 ppg), rebounding (5.7 avg.) and free throw percentage (.759), while also averaging 2.2 assists per game. Johnson additionally led the Razorbacks to the 2000 SEC Tournament Championship while being named to the all-tournament team. As a sophomore, he led the team in scoring (14.2), rebounding (6.4) and three-point shooting (.443) and added 2.6 assists a game. He was named the 2001 SEC Preseason Player of the Year and went on to earn second team All-SEC and SEC All-Tournament as the Hogs reached the SEC semifinals. Johnson joined Corliss Williamson as the only Razorbacks to be SEC All-Tournament twice. He finished his collegiate career with 795 points (16.0 ppg) and 325 rebounds (6.1 avg). Johnson declared for the NBA draft after two seasons and went on to be the 10th pick in the first round by the Boston Celtics. He enjoyed a 17-year NBA career, including playing for the Celtics, Phoenix Suns, Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat and Utah Jazz. He was a seven-time All-Star – the most All-Star appearances by a Razorback – and was voted All-NBA third team in 2010 while playing with the Atlanta Hawks. Johnson won a bronze medal as member of Team USA at the 2006 World Championships.

David Lingmerth, Men’s Golf

A member of the Razorback men’s golf team from 2008-10, Lingmerth was a two-time All-Southeastern Conference and All-America honorable mention selection during his Razorback career. He also earned All-America honors in his freshman season at the University of West Florida before transferring to Arkansas. In 2009, Lingmerth helped lead the Razorbacks through stroke play and the match play field to help Arkansas capture an NCAA runner-up finish, in the first season of the new championship format. After finishing tied for third in stroke play, Lingmerth and the Razorbacks worked their way through match play to the championship match with Texas A&M, before the Aggies won the final hole of the final match to edge Arkansas for the title. During his career with the Razorbacks, Lingmerth had 20 top-10 career finishes, ranked third for single season stroke average with a 71.63 mark, fourth for career stroke average with 72.73, won the Battle at the Beach in 2010 and became the first Arkansas player to participate in the Palmer Cup in 2010. Lingmerth turned professional and has played extensively on the PGA and Web.com tours, earning 12 top-10 finishes on each of those tours. Lingmerth was nominated for the PGA Tour Rookie of the Year in 2013 and he finished No. 75 in the FedEx Cup race. David’s highlight on the PGA Tour came in 2015 when he won the famed Memorial Tournament in Columbus, Ohio. He also earned runner-up finishes at the 2016 CareerBuilder Challenge, the 2013 Humana Challenge and the 2013 Players Championship.

Anthony Lucas, Football

One of the top wide receivers in school history, the Tallulah, Louisiana native still ranks as the second leading receiver in Arkansas history with 2,879 yards. His 137 career catches rank fourth and 23 touchdowns rank third. He is known for making one of the most memorable catches in Razorback history when he split the defenders to haul in a 23-yard touchdown pass to lead Arkansas to a 28-24 win over then No. 3 and defending national champion Tennessee in 1999. In 1995, he posted a then-Arkansas freshman record with 27 catches for 526 yards and four touchdowns to help the Razorbacks win the SEC Western Division title. After an injury in 1996, he made 27 catches for 495 yards and four touchdowns as a sophomore in 1997, then he exploded on the national scene with 43 receptions for a school record 1,004 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in 1998 in leading the Hogs to an SEC Western Division title. He earned second-team All-SEC honors for his efforts. A pre-season All-America selection, Lucas capped his career with 37 receptions for 822 yards and four touchdowns as senior in 1999. He earned third-team All-America honors from the Associated Press and first-team All-SEC recognition. Drafted by the Green Bay Packers, injuries prevented Lucas from extending his career in the NFL. He now serves as a football coach at Pulaski Academy in Little Rock.

Hal McAfee, Football

McAfee lettered on the gridiron for Coach Frank Broyles from 1973-75, earning first-team All-Southwest Conference honors at linebacker in 1975. As a team captain in 1975, he helped lead the Razorbacks to a 10-2 overall record and the SWC co-championship. The 1975 team was ranked seventh in the final Associated Press poll after defeating Georgia 31-10 in the 1976 Cotton Bowl, where he was named the game’s Defensive MVP. He was later named to the Cotton Bowl Classic Hall of Heroes for the 1970s and the Houston Chronicle All-Time Cotton Bowl Classic Team. McAfee started as a defensive graduate assistant at Arkansas before moving on to the high school ranks. McAfee went on to coach at several schools in Arkansas and Texas, including Tarleton State where he served as head coach from 1988-92. In his tenure, he led Tarleton State to a 36-18 record, including the first ever undefeated regular season in school history and a final 11-1 record in 1990. TSU won two Texas Intercollegiate Athletic Association (TIAA) championships (1989 & 1990) and made it to the NAIA II National Quarterfinals twice (1989 & 1990) in those five years. McAfee passed away on November 22, 2008.

Aurelija Miseviciute, Women’s Tennis

In the span of just two seasons, Aurelija Miseviciute became one of the most decorated women’s tennis players in University of Arkansas history. She earned All-America honors twice and finished her career with Arkansas as the leader in career singles wins (125), doubles wins (86) and singles winning percentage (.886). She also set season records for singles wins (52) and singles winning percentage (.897). Miseviciute led Arkansas to back-to-back SEC Western Division titles. Capturing the ITA Indoor Championship in 2007, she climbed from a 2008 preseason ranking of 117 to claim the No. 1 ranking and win the ITA Indoor Championship again in 2008. The 2009 SEC Player of the Year, Miseviciute advanced to the NCAA quarterfinals in singles that season and to the semi-finals the next season (Elite 8 for her team). Miseviciute was a two-time first team All-SEC honoree (2008 and 2009), an SEC Scholar Athlete of the Year both seasons, an ESPN the Magazine Academic All-America second team member in 2008 and a finalist for the Honda Award for women’s tennis in both 2008 and 2009. In addition, Aurelija made the SEC Academic Honor Roll all four years of her career and was awarded the Red Tie “Salute of Excellence” title in 2008. For her home country, she competed for Fed Cup Lithuania in both 2007 and 2008.

LaShaunte’a Moore, Women’s Track and Field

Although she spent only one year competing in a University of Arkansas uniform, Moore left her mark on the Razorback women’s track and field program. A sprinter, Moore began her collegiate career at Barton County (Kansas) Community College where she first teamed with fellow future Razorback Veronica Campbell-Brown. At Barton, Moore won a national championship in the indoor 200-meter dash as a sophomore, while finishing runner-up in the 100 and 200 outdoors. In 2003, Moore came to Fayetteville and turned in one of the most prolific seasons by a sprinter in school history. She earned five All-America honors (2 indoor, 3 outdoor), including capturing the NCAA title in the 200-meter dash (22.37) at the 2004 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships. Moore’s title marked the 10th individual NCAA crown in school history and only the third in a sprint event. She also earned All-America honors indoors in the 200 meters and the 1,600-meter relay and outdoors in the 100 meters and 400-meter relay. In 2004, Moore competed in the Olympic Games in Athens, Greece, advancing to the 200 meter semifinals. In 2007, she reached the 200-meter final at the 2007 World Championships and won a bronze medal in the event at the 2007 IAAF World Athletics Final.

Tiffany Woolley Moyer, Softball

The 2002 SEC H. Boyd McWhorter Scholar-Athlete of the Year, Woolley was a four-year starter at four different positions for the Lady Razorback softball team, leading Arkansas to NCAA Regional appearances in her sophomore and senior seasons. She was voted to multiple all tournament teams, including the SEC All-Tournament Team her junior year. As a senior, she led Arkansas in 12 of 18 statistical categories. Woolley was a two-time CoSIDA Academic All-American and was twice named the Boyd McWhorter Scholar-Athlete of the year by the SEC. She was also selected as team MVP in her junior season. As a sophomore, she was voted as the Most Inspirational player and also won the team’s Golden Glove Award. In her freshman season, she set the Razorbacks’ mark for consecutive games with a hit. Woolley currently holds the career record for assists, as well as the single season record. A summa cum laude graduate with a 4.0 GPA in Accounting, she was the Walton College of Business’ Most Outstanding senior graduate in 2002.

Wallace Spearmon Jr., Men’s Track and Field

A Fayetteville native and a second generation Razorback, Wallace Spearmon, Jr. took American short sprinting to a new level during his two seasons at Arkansas in 2004 and 2005. As a Razorback, Spearmon, Jr. was a three-time NCAA 200-meter Champion, earned five All-America honors and four All-SEC honors. As a freshman in 2004, Spearmon became the first Razorback in history to win the NCAA Outdoor 200-meter title (20.12). As a sophomore he won the 200 meters at the SEC meet before setting a pair of American Records in the same event at the 2005 NCAA Indoor Championships. He first ran 20.21 in the semifinals then improved to set an NCAA record time of 20.10 in the final to win the NCAA title. The time was an American, Collegiate and Arkansas record. It remains the Arkansas indoor record at that distance and remained a collegiate record until 2017. He capped his Razorback career by defending his NCAA title outdoors (19.91) at the 2005 NCAA Outdoor Championships. His Arkansas outdoor 200-meter record still stands at 19.89. After turning pro, Spearmon, Jr. won 200-meter medals at his first two trips to the World Outdoor Championships (2005-silver, 2007-bronze) and added a third at the 2009 World Championships in Berlin win he captured the bronze medal with his season’s best time of 19.85 seconds. During the 2008 Olympic Games 200-meter final in Beijing, Spearmon came roaring back from a slow start to finish third in 19.95 seconds but was later disqualified for a lane violation. Spearmon’s father, Wallace Sr., was a two-time All-American for Coach McDonnell at Arkansas and was a part of the first national championship team in 1984 as a sprinter.

Martin Smith, Football/Swimming

A three-time All-American swimmer for the Razorbacks, Smith competed in both the 1976 and 1980 Olympics for his native Great Britain, winning a Bronze Medal in 1980 as a member of the 400-meter relay. He also won silver and bronze medals at the 1978 World Championships, 1977 European Championships, and the 1978 Commonwealth Games. In 1981, he set a World Record as a member of the University of Arkansas freestyle relay team. After his collegiate swimming career, Martin became the place kicker for the football team in 1982 under Lou Holtz. After first serving as a graduate assistant and then an assistant coach, Smith became the head coach of the Razorback women’s swimming and diving team in 1987, serving in that role until 1996. In 1990, he also assumed the role of head coach of the men’s swimming and diving team until the program was discontinued following the 1995 season. In his career, he coached more than 40 All-Americans. Among his many honors, he was selected as the 1988 SWC Women’s Coach of the Year and was inducted into the Arkansas Swimming Hall of Fame in 1996.

Tommy Trantham, Football

Tommy Trantham was a three-time All-Southwest Conference selection at defensive back for Arkansas from 1965-67 and helped the Razorbacks win the 1965 SWC championship. He intercepted four passes during that 10-1 season in 1965 and had a 77-yard touchdown return in the 27-24 win over No. 1 Texas. Trantham finished his career as Arkansas’ all-time school leader with 12 career interceptions and still holds the school record with 300 interception return yards. Nearly 50 years later, his 12 career interceptions still rank tied for third in program history. In addition, he was named to the Arkansas All-Decade team for the 1960s as a defensive back and participated in the North-South Shrine Game and Hula Bowl following his senior season.

Lee Yoder, Men’s Track & Field

One of the early track stars in a University of Arkansas men’s track and field program that ranks as one of the most successful in NCAA history, Yoder lettered for the Razorbacks from 1950-52. He was Arkansas’ second ever track All-American. He earned the honors in 1952 when he finished second in the 400 M hurdles at the NCAA outdoor meet. A member of the 1952 US Olympic Team, he finished second at the Olympic Trials. Fifteen years after his track exploits, Yoder played on the US Field Hockey Team at the 1967 Pan Am Games and later served as coach, administrator and manager until 1984.