FAYETTEVILLE – Isaiah Elohim, a consensus 4-star recruit and ranked as high as 34th nationally, has signed with the Arkansas men’s basketball program, Razorback head coach Eric Musselman announced.

“Isaiah will be a great addition to the Razorback program,” Musselman said. “His size, length, toughness and athleticism will allow him to be a good fit in our style of play. He can play multiple positions on offense and guard multiple positions on defense. Isaiah can score at all three levels, handles the ball well and plays with a lot of confidence.”

Isaiah Elohim

G || 6-6 || 210

Kingston, N.Y. || Sierra Canyon (Calif.) HS

X @ElohimIsaiah • Instagram @isaiah_elohim

Rivals 4 star 34 national 10 SG NA

On3 Composite 4 star 41 national 10 SG 5 Calif.

247 Composite 4 star 41 national 10 SF 5 Calif.

247 4 star 42 national 10 SF 5 Calif.

On3 4 star 45 national 10 SG 7 Calif.

ESPN 4 star 53 national 18 SF 4 Calif.

• #11 on the NBADraftRoom.com list of top shooting guards for the 2025 NBA Draft and it has him projected as the #49 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

• Ranked the 34th-best prospect in the country by Rivals and is the 12th-highest-rated Razorback recruit by 247Composite at #41 (sixth-highest in the Musselman era).

• Participated in the 2021, 2022 and 2023 Pangos All-American Camps.

• Participated in the 2022 and 2023 NBPA Top 100 camps and the 2023 Damian Lillard Formula Zero Elite Camp.

• As a junior, he missed some time due to injury but averaged 16 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists per game for Sierra Canyon … Member of the 17U Paul George Elite on the Nike EYBL circuit.

• Was the Los Angeles Daily News 2021 Freshman of the Year … Averaged 19.3 points (on 56.0% field goal shooting), 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists at Northridge (Calif.) Heritage Christian … Led the Warriors to a 20-8 record and led the team in scoring … Invited to the USA Men’s U16 National Team minicamp this spring.