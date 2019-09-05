Live Now
Casino discussion at Russellville City Hall

Purple Cow celebrating 30th birthday: releasing new shake

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A popular restaurant in Central Arkansas is celebrating its 30th birthday. This month the Purple Cow will be hosting celebrations at different locations and even releasing a special birthday cake milkshake.

In addition to the birthday milestone, the Purple Cow was recently voted ‘Best Milkshake in the State’ by USA Today. The winning shake is the signature purple vanilla.

In case you need one more reason to go grab a milkshake, September is national shake month.

On Thursday during KARK 4 News at 4 PM, Haylee Brooks got a lesson on how the award-winning shakes are made.

Watch her attached reports and be sure to follow her on social media so you never miss a story.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss