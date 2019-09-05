Purple Cow celebrating 30th birthday: releasing new shake

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A popular restaurant in Central Arkansas is celebrating its 30th birthday. This month the Purple Cow will be hosting celebrations at different locations and even releasing a special birthday cake milkshake.

In addition to the birthday milestone, the Purple Cow was recently voted ‘Best Milkshake in the State’ by USA Today. The winning shake is the signature purple vanilla.

In case you need one more reason to go grab a milkshake, September is national shake month.

On Thursday during KARK 4 News at 4 PM, Haylee Brooks got a lesson on how the award-winning shakes are made.

