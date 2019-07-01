Pulaski Tech Culinary School Receives WorldChef Recognition

NORTH LITTLE ROCK – The University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management Institute has received WorldChefs Recognition of Quality Culinary Education Programme approval. WorldChefs badges are recognized worldwide for exemplary standards in the culinary professions.

UA – PTC CAHMI is only the 5th educational institution in the United States to have this approval and the 85th worldwide. UA-PTC culinary program graduates will be eligible for entry level badges.

Worldchefs is a global network of chefs’ associations representing chefs at all levels and across all specialties worldwide. It was founded in 1928 at the Sorbonne in Paris with the August Escoffier as first Honorary President. Worldchefs is a global authority on food, creating impact in the core focus areas of education, networking, competition, and sustainability.

“The expert Education Review Panel reviewed the evidence provided by you and your representatives and determined that the University of Arkansas – Pulaski Technical College Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management Institute meets, and in some cases, exceeds Worldchefs Standards of Quality Culinary Education,” said Worldchefs Director of Education John Clancy. “On behalf of Worldchefs it is our pleasure to award the Recognition of Quality Culinary Education Quality Mark to The University of Arkansas – Pulaski Technical College Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management Institute.”

“We are all very excited to be recognized by WorldChefs,” said Todd Gold, Dean of UA-PTC’s Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management Institute. “Our faculty and staff have always had the same goal in mind, and that is putting our students’ education first. This recognition is sure to open doors for our graduates.”

Best Choice Schools just released its rankings for the 50 Best Culinary Schools in the United States, and UA – Pulaski Tech’s Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management Institute is ranked #22. The Hospitality program was named #14 in the Best Online Schools.

The rankings looked for four-year university and two-year college programs that offer hands-on experience, internship/externship opportunities, student- operated restaurants, modern facilities, and a solid reputation in the industry. Only schools that are nationally accredited or accredited by the American Culinary Federation were considered. Rankings were based on research, overall impression of the school, information from College Navigator, internet reviews, and the school website.

About 400 students are currently enrolled in programs at the Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management Institute. Pulaski Tech offers Associate of Applied Science degrees in Culinary Arts, Baking and Pastry & Hospitality Management. The college’s Associate of Applied Science in Hospitality Management can be earned online as well.

Technical Certificates are offered in Culinary Arts, Baking and Pastry Arts, Dietary Management and Hospitality Management. The College offers ten Certificates of Proficiency in Food Purchasing, Hospitality and Restaurant Operations, Hospitality and Tourism, Wine Studies and Service, Basic Baking, Basic Pastry, Cake Decoration, Basic Food Preparation, Dietary Management and Professional Study of Spirits, and Mixology. All culinary programs are offered at the college’s Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management Institute located at 13000 Interstate 30 in Little Rock. www.uaptc.edu/culinary