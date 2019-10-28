Pulaski County Sheriffs Office to deploy body worn and in car cameras

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. (News Release) — The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is excited to announce an investment in public safety.

Sheriff Eric Higgins announced Monday the agency will be purchasing

state-of-the-art body-worn cameras that will be used by Pulaski County

deputies on the streets and in the Detention Center. The purchase will also include cameras inside patrol and transport vehicles. Currently, deputies do not have any kind of camera technology in vehicles or on their uniform.

The $1.2 million dollar investment is made possible by a $440,000 bodyworn camera grant.

Body Cam

Sheriff Higgins, who has been in office for only ten months, made it a top priority for his administration to review various companies and find the best fit for the agency. “It is unacceptable, in 2019, that we do not have this technology available to not only our deputies, but the citizens of Pulaski County,” says Sheriff Higgins.

PCSO has purchased 235 Axon body cameras. Deputies on the street and in the Detention Center will be issued a body-worn camera. The technology is equipped with sensors on the taser and on the serviceweapon holster. If the taser is turned on or deputies are forced to pull their service weapon, the bodyworn camera will automatically activate.

Holster, Body Cam, and Taser

Our investment includes 121 in-car cameras. Not only will there be a dashcam but there will be a camera in the backseat. These in-car cameras will be installed in our patrol and transport vehicles. This kind of technology has never been used before by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

“This is certainly a milestone for our department as we strive to be the premier law enforcement agency in the State,” says Sheriff Higgins.

Deputies will begin training soon. We expect the technology to begin deployment throughout the PCSO in November.