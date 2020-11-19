Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office investigating apparent double homicide, suicide

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — A double homicide and suspected suicide investigation is underway in Pulaski County, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department says it appears a man killed two women and then himself.

The names of the victims and the person believed to be responsible have not been released.

It happened some time after 10:00 p.m. in the 7100 block of Forest Dale Drive.

The spokesperson for the sheriff’s department says investigators believe the women lived at the home where the shooting happened.

That is off Highway 365 between Crystal Hill and Morgan.







Deputies initially responded to a disturbance call at that address.