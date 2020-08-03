Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office investigating after dead puppies found on Highway 10

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.— People in central Arkansas say they’re disturbed after dogs were found on Friday scattered along Highway 10 in Little Rock.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office believes 8 dogs were drowned then dumped between Ferndale Cutoff and Alotian Drive.

According to the incident report, the responding deputy believes the dogs were around four-months-old.

“It’s disgusting, it’s horrible, it’s inhumane,” said Tim Holder who lives nearby.

Holder says he was shocked when he heard what happened.

“It’s horrible. I can’t understand the mindset behind someone that would have a conscience that would allow them to do something like that.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the area Friday after multiple calls of “a bunch of dead dog carcasses on Highway 10.”

“Made me so sick to my stomach,” said Holder.

According to the report, a deputy found the 8 puppies scattered in the grass, the roadway, a bridge crossing, and in a tub placed on the shoulder.

“The rest of us that love animals are hurting for those babies and this should not have happened,” said Holder.

The responding deputy says she believes the animals were dead before being dumped and that they may have been drowned.

“I don’t know if they’ll ever find the people that did it but if they do, I hope you get a real animal loving judge that will prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law,” said Holder.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is asking if you know anything that can help investigators to call them at 501-340-TIPS.