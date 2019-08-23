Pulaski County Regional Crisis Stabilization Unit receives national accreditation

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – The Pulaski County Regional Crisis Stabilization Unit, staffed by the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS), is the state’s first nationally accredited unit and the first UAMS program to be accredited by CARF International.

CARF International, formerly the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, is an international organization that provides accreditation worldwide for behavioral health programs. The Pulaski County unit, which is celebrating its one-year anniversary this month, received notice Aug. 8 that it had received a three-year accreditation based on a recent survey conducted by CARF officials.

The Pulaski County CSU staff includes a multi-disciplinary team of nurses, social workers, prescribers and psychiatric technicians. The 16-bed unit has had a total of 500 admissions since opening last year.

“Obtaining a national accreditation is not only required to maintain our status as an Acute Crisis Unit in the state of Arkansas, it signifies the program is providing a very high standard of care for our patients,” said Lisa Evans, Ph.D., assistant professor in the UAMS College of Medicine Department of Psychiatry and medical director of the Pulaski County unit. “A full three-year accreditation indicates the program is compliant with over 1,500 standards related to health and safety, leadership, effectiveness, quality of care and excellent patient advocacy.”

The Pulaski County Regional Crisis Stabilization Unit is one of four such units in Arkansas authorized in 2017 by the state Legislature to serve those in the midst of a mental health crisis. The Sebastian County Five West Crisis Stabilization Unit opened in February 2018 while the Northwest Arkansas Crisis Stabilization Unit opened in June in Fayetteville. The fourth unit is expected to open later this year in Craighead County.

“Pulaski County couldn’t have better a partner operating the CSU than UAMS,” said Pulaski County Judge Barry Hyde. “It continues to grow and I’m very optimistic about its future.”