Pulaski County Detention Center dog cuts down on contraband

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office has invested in a new detention center deputy. This one has four legs instead of two.

Dennis is a German Short Haired Pointer. His nose has been trained to sniff out drugs.

“When the contraband comes in especially the drugs it not only effects them but everyone around them,” said Sergeant Denise Atwood.

His handler, Sergeant Atwood, proposed the idea to the sheriff and he was on bored. Atwood says Dennis can detect things sometimes deputies cannot.

“We could come in and search and area 20 times and not see it and he could come in an find it in 5 seconds.”

Between Dennis and his training PCSO spent $8,000 dollars but he has already proved in worth just in his first few weeks on the job.

“We’ve detected they call them kites from inmate to inmate saying Sergeant Atwood has a dog here I don’t want to do it so lets just call it off.”

Dennis works 18 days a month on 12 hour shifts. He searches anywhere contraband could possibly come in. That means the court house, visitation areas, and even the bathrooms.

PCSO is the first sheriff’s office in the state in invest in a dog that targets the detention center.