Pulaski County deputies break up fight at football game, one person arrested

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A deputy received minor injuries, and a 22-year-old was arrested following a fight at a high school football game, according to a spokesperson for the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened at Little Rock Wilbur D. Mills High School.

The 22-year-old, whose name has not been released, was not a student.

A teenager was cited and released.

The sheriff’s office is working with school security to determine who else was involved in the fight.

The game between Central Arkansas Christian and Mills was not interrupted.