Pulaski County announces expansion of Green Initiative

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Pulaski County announced its plan of expanding the Green Initiative to maximize savings and conserve energy.

The first plan is a road and bridge test project using recycled tires for rubber-modified asphalt on Lawson Road.

The second is a 20-year agreement to develop and install an array of solar panels at Little Rock Port Industrial Park and the Pulaski County Justice Complex.

County Judge Barry Hyde says these two initiatives will improve the quality of life in Pulaski County and will reduce the energy cost.

“The responsibility I have as a local leader, an elected leader, is to try and leave this a better place than how I found it,” Hyde says.

The solar panels project is expected to generate between 80 and 100 percent of the county’s current electric demand, with expected savings around $150,000 in the first year.