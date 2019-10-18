Breaking News
Public Perception of Risk communication during the 2019 Arkansas River Flooding

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. (News release) – Students and faculty in the Department of Emergency Management at Arkansas Tech University are conducting a study on “Public Perception of Risk communication during the 2019 Arkansas River Flooding event.”

They’re seeking to learn about everyone’s experiences during the May event.

Participation involves a short survey taking 5-10 minutes to complete.

The department hopes to learn more about hazards and disasters, which will broaden disaster scholarship. Additionally, the study is also expected to help emergency managers in identifying challenges and strategies related to disaster risk communication.

