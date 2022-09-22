LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Arkansas residents have a chance to honor those in the state’s largest industry.

Officials of the Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame are looking for public nominations for its next class of inductees.

Since its first class was inducted in 1987, the Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame has recognized 176 men and women whom officials believe have contributed significantly to the state’s agricultural industry.

Debbie Moreland, chairman of the Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame, said anyone could nominate a person believed worthy of the honor.

“Agriculture is the backbone of our state’s economy and has shaped the history of our great state,” Moreland said. “Those who have been successful in Arkansas agriculture are fine examples of hard work, dedication, and ingenuity. Some of the world’s best farmers and ranchers have come from Arkansas.”

The hall of fame also spotlights recipients’ contributions to the state’s economic development.

“The role of the Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame is to honor the worthy individuals who made an impact on our state’s largest industry, agriculture,” Moreland said.

The deadline to submit nominations is Nov. 1 and can be found on ArkansasHallOfFame.org.

The induction ceremony for the next class will be on March 3, 2023 at the Statehouse Convention Center. The Agriculture Hall of Fame display is viewable in the Farm Bureau Center in Little Rock.