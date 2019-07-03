Public golf in Little Rock continues to change

This week a second city golf course will close and because of this playing will shift to Rebesamen and possibly the first tee of central Arkansas. They Mayor of Little Rock says that these changes could be coming to the first tee but that it will remain a public course. A lot of Golfer’s say that they would be happy to be there, but others say that they want it to still be used for the kids.

Jimbo Ramsey, a golfer said, “its a tough call i mean it was set up for the kids with was meant for the kids. so in my opinion it should probably stay for the kids “.

The Mayor also mentioned that he did not rule out the possibility of selling beer and wine at the first tee, but the decision has not been made yet.