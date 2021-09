The 20th ranked Arkansas Razorbacks (2-0) square off against Georgia Southern (1-1) Saturday afternoon at Razorback Stadium.

It’s the first time Arkansas has been ranked in the Associated Press’ Top 25 poll since 2016 and they will put their national ranking on the line against an Eagles team known for their triple option.

Join Nick Petraccione and Mike Irwin live as they bring you continual coverage of the Arkansas-Georgia Southern game with a pregame, half-time and post game show.