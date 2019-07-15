Promotion marks milestone for Little Rock Fire Department

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A recent promotion at the Little Rock Fire Department marks a big milestone for the department.

For the first time in almost three decades an African American female has been promoted to Engineer.

“It’s been 26 years since they had a black female engineer,” Quatecia Wilson explained.

Wilson was promoted. She has been with the department for six years.

“Don’t just limit yourself to what society has deemed appropriate for women,” said Wilson.

Public service is a family thing for Wilson she explained. “She’s (Wilson’s Mother) been with State Police for over 20 years and she is also the second black female sergeant with Arkansas State Police.”

Wilson hopes one day to make Captain. She also encourages other women to pursue a career in public service. Currently LRFD has 426 employees 16 of which are women.