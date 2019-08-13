Promotion Ceremony held for Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A big promotion for our Lieutenant Governor Tim Griffin but it doesn’t involve a shift in political office.

A ceremony was held at the Arkansas State Capitol to recognize the promotion of Time Griffin to the rank of Colonel in the United States Army Reserve.

Griffin has served in the United States Military since 1996, and was sworn in today in front of dozens of Arkansans, including the Governor, State, and US Officials.

Here is what he had to say about his time serving.

“People are ultimately what it’s about, they are really what it’s all about and so I encourage everyone, everyone who has an opportunity to serve even if it’s not your full time deal think about the Guard, think about the Reserve.”

He was officially promoted to the position and confirmed by the US Senate back in December of 2018.