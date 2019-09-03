Arkansas ambulances headed to Florida to aid in hurricane relief effort

El Dorado, Ark. (News release) – As a network provider under American Medical Response’s contract with FEMA, ProMed Ambulance is responding to the request to aid in anticipation of Hurricane Dorian.

ProMed has deployed 4 crews and 2 paramedic ambulances along with additional medical supplies. We anticipate the crews will be on a 7-14-day activation, but that can change as the situation evolves. The crews will stay in the area as long as needed. When the crews arrive at their assigned area, they will be working under the guidance of FEMA, state and local EMS agencies.

“As part of the EMS family, we’re honored to be able to provide assistance when our communities and our neighbors need it most,” said Ken Kelley, ProMed CEO. “It is important to know that sending these resources does not affect our ability to provide timely medical response for all the communities we serve.”

AMR is FEMA’s prime emergency medical service response provider and has a national agreement with FEMA to provide ground ambulance, air ambulance, paratransit services and non-ambulance EMS personnel to supplement the Federal and Military response to a disaster, an act of terrorism or any other public health emergency.