Program To Establish Infant Memorial

JONESBORO, Ark. – A program established in Northeast Arkansas recognizes any life lost at the hospital from conception up to 12 weeks.

There is a memorial site at the Holy Cross Cemetery in Jonesboro, and it will include a memorial stone, bench, and corner markers.

The Catholic Priest Chaplain of St. Bernard’s hopes that the site will help families remember that life existed and they will be able to celebrate it.

“For families, I think it’s an opportunity to have some concrete place to remember that this child came in to their life,” says Father Michael Sinkler.

Since February of 2018, St. Bernard’s has assisted more than 100 families during the difficult time that comes after losing a child.