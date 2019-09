LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The 16th Annual Runway for the Cure fundraiser is Thursday.

Breast cancer survivors will be on the catwalk for the Susan G. Komen Arkansas Foundation.

The event is being held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Clear Channel Metroplex.

During KARK 4 News at 4PM Wednesday, Haylee Brooks gave us a preview.

Click here for more information on the fundraiser’s Facebook page.