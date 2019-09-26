Prescribed burn for Camp Robinson training range

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas National Guard will be conducting a prescribed burn to parts of land on a Camp Robinson training range on Thursday Sept. 26.

The smoke may be visible from many surrounding locations and with the wind forecast the smoke should stay over the post until it rises and dissipates.

The intent of the burn is to reduce the amount of natural fuel on the ground to benefit wildlife and reduce the wildfire risk to the surrounding communities.

Periodic burns are conducted involving small, controllable, areas of Camp Robinson in order to effectively manage natural resources, provide optimum access to training areas and capitalize on good conditions to add a burn buffer zone to prevent accidental fires resulting from ongoing military training operations.

Smaller burns also reduce the likelihood of accidental fires from turning into dangerous wildfires during the volatile dry months.