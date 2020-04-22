Pregnant woman and child shot in Helena-West Helena, persons of interests named

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — On April 21, around 3 p.m., the Helena-West Helena Police Department responded to a shooting call int the 500 block of Elm Street in Helena, Phillips County, Arkansas. Responding officers were informed of an apparent pregnant female and a juvenile who had been shot at the location. Anonymous Information was provided to police saying that a gold 4-door Impala with no license plate, occupied by four black males, was responsible for the shooting.

Upon arrival, officers discovered Cathy Henry at the location with an apparent injury. A girl juvenile had an apparent gunshot wound to her lower extremities. The girl was taken to the hospital and was listed in non-critical condition; however, Henry was airlifted to Regional One in possible critical condition due to an injury in her lower abdomen. Information provided to the Helena-West Helena Police Department resulted in Kourtney Gamble, 19, and Daron Williams, 20, being named as persons of interest. This investigation is still ongoing at this time.

Kourtney Gamble

Daron Williams

For any information regarding the whereabouts of these individuals, please contact the Helena-West Helena Police Department at (870) 995-4616. These individuals are considered armed and dangerous and the department is asking anyone who locates these individuals to not approach them and instead contact the Helena-West Helena Police Department.