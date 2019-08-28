“Prayer Locker” helps students relieve stress

CONWAY, Ark – A creative concept at a Conway high school as students feeling like a weight has been lifted off of their shoulders.

It is called “The Prayer Locker” and can be found at Saint Josephs High School. It is simply a locker with a sign, some pens, and index cards. It asks students to drop their prayer requests inside.

“Having something like that is just kind of a good way to help people release that stress just knowing that somebody else is thinking about them,” said one high school senior.

The locker remains locked and only administration can access it. When they do, they remove the cards and fulfill the prayer requests left by students.

“They may not want to speak up with their prayer requests. So they can put it in the locker and know that the faculty and staff here in the high school are prayer for them,” said Assistant Principal Teri Breeding.

The concept was inspired by something an administrator saw on Facebook. So far Breeding says the kids have dropped requests daily. She said it is an easy way to let the students know someone cares and is listening.